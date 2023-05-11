x
1 hospitalized after 2 boaters rescued from White River

Witnesses told IFD a boat with two people on board capsized on the river south of downtown Tuesday evening.
Credit: Elliott - stock.adobe.com

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in the hospital after a water rescue on the White River Thursday evening.

Firefighters say a boat capsized on the river south of downtown around 7 p.m. One of the occupants was able to notify 911 of the accident and direct rescuers to the other person who was in the boat. Witnesses on the river bank also called 911 and assisted firefighters. 

According to IFD, the first victim was OK, but the other was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. 

This story will be updated as more details are concerned.

