1 dies, several pets perish in Lebanon fire

LEBANON, Ind. — One person and several pets died in a fire in Lebanon Monday evening.

Firefighters were dispatched to a report of cardiac arrest in the 1800 block of Sprucewood Drive in the Canterbury Apartments around 7:15 p.m. When police arrived on the scene, officers reported smoke coming from the residence.

Fire crews entered the building and determined there had been a fire, but it was out.

Firefighters found a victim in the residence who did not survive their injuries. Several cats and a dog also perished in the fire.