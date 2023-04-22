1 dead, two hurt in Johnson County crash

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred in the 6600 block of East County Road 400 South, between Interstate 65 and Amity.

FRANKLIN, Ind. — One person was killed and two others injured in a single-car crash south of Franklin early Saturday morning.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred in the 6600 block of East County Road 400 South, between Interstate 65 and Amity, at 4:44 a.m.

There were three people in the vehicle, including the driver. One of them died at the scene. Another person was flown to IU Health-Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis while the third person was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in an ambulance.

The sheriff did not share their names or conditions of the two people who survived the crash.

Crash investigators are were collecting evidence at the scene, so County Road 400 South between U.S. 31 and County Road 600 East was closed during reconstruction.