Fatal crash leaves 1 dead on Indy's near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a single-car crash on Indy's near north side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to E. 32nd Street and Fall Creek Parkway North Drive on a report of the crash around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officials arrived and found the vehicle involved and the driver was taken to a local hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

IMPD believes the car was travelling south bound when it left the roadway striking a curve and a tree.

This investigation is ongoing.