1 killed in shooting on Indy's near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a shooting on the near west side of Indianapolis.

The shooting happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Michigan Street near the intersection with Holt Road.

The person who was shot was initially reported to be in stable condition by police. Less than an hour later, IMPD said the victim had died.

Police have not identified the person who died or any suspects in the shooting.