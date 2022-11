Investigators confirmed to 13News that one person died in the fire. No other injuries were reported.

KOKOMO, Ind. — An investigation is underway in Kokomo, where authorities say a person died in an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire happened in an apartment complex located in the 2100 block of Joyce Drive East.

Firefighters were called there shortly after 3:30 p.m. and were able to quickly contain the fire.

Investigators confirmed to 13News that one person died in the fire. No other injuries were reported.