1 dead, Indy man injured in Randolph County crash

An 18-year-old from Ohio was flown to a hospital for treatment and later died.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — An 18-year-old from Ohio was killed and an Indianapolis man was injured in a crash in Randolph County on Sunday.

Garrett Cook, 18, of Bethel, Ohio, was driving a Chrysler PT Cruiser northbound on County Road 200 East when he lost control after going across a railroad crossing.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said Cook's car went off the west side of the roadway, overcorrected then went across and into a ditch on the east side of the road. His car struck a utility pole and rolled over before coming to rest on its wheels in a field.

First responders were called to the crash at around 4:40 p.m.

Medics had Cook flown to a hospital for treatment. On Monday authorities were advised that Cook had died from his injuries.

Isiah Pease, 22, of Indianapolis, was riding in Cook's front passenger seat. Medics transported Pease in an ambulance to a local hospital for medical treatment.