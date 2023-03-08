1 dead in single-vehicle Johnson County crash

The crash happened just after 7:45 p.m. in Franklin on Hospital Road, near State Road 44 and West Jefferson Street.

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A person died Wednesday night in a crash in Johnson County.

First responders were called just after 7:45 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash in Franklin on Hospital Road, near State Road 44 and West Jefferson Street.

Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess said a driver had crashed in the area. The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Burgess said Johnson County deputies are investigating the crash.