1 dead in single-vehicle Johnson County crash

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A person died Wednesday night in a crash in Johnson County.
First responders were called just after 7:45 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash in Franklin on Hospital Road, near State Road 44 and West Jefferson Street.
Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess said a driver had crashed in the area. The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Burgess said Johnson County deputies are investigating the crash.
Hospital Road between County Road 50 East and Tracy Miles Road were expected to be closed for "an undetermined amount of time" Wednesday night, Burgess said.