Police said the crash happened Monday morning in northern Shelby County.

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — A New Palestine woman died in a crash Monday in Shelby County.

The crash happened on County Road 600 West and County Road 1100 North around 9:30 a.m.

Police said 21-year-old Angelica Hood's Chevy Equinox left the roadway and hit a guardrail before coming to rest in a creek.

She died at the scene.