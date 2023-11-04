1 dead in Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind — An investigation is underway after a deadly crash in Morgan County.
It happened late Monday night on State Road 67, north of Centerton Road.
According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, a car, driven by 71-year-old Don Kandlbinder, of Lawrence County, left the roadway for an unknown reason and hit a tree.
Deputies said there were no signs of braking or quick maneuvers right before the crash.
Kandlbinder was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to deputies, Kandlbinder might have had a medical incident before the crash. Kandlbinder's family told deputies that he had extensive heart problems and was on several medications.
All lanes of the highway were closed as crews investigated the crash.