1 dead in Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind — An investigation is underway after a deadly crash in Morgan County.

It happened late Monday night on State Road 67, north of Centerton Road.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, a car, driven by 71-year-old Don Kandlbinder, of Lawrence County, left the roadway for an unknown reason and hit a tree.

Deputies said there were no signs of braking or quick maneuvers right before the crash.

Kandlbinder was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to deputies, Kandlbinder might have had a medical incident before the crash. Kandlbinder's family told deputies that he had extensive heart problems and was on several medications.