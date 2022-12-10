x
Driver of dump truck dies in Johnson County crash

Police said the crash happened on Mauxferry Road Wednesday afternoon.
Credit: Johnson County Sheriff's Office

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed in a crash in Johnson County on Wednesday, authorities said. 

Police said the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on Mauxferry Road, near County Road 300 South, in Franklin, Indiana. 

Police said it appears a dump truck went off Mauxferry Road and caught on fire. When first responders arrived, the truck was fully engulfed in flames.

Police confirm the driver of the truck died at the scene. The driver has not been identified by police. 

Mauxferry Road between County Road 300S and County Road 350S will be closed for an undetermined amount of time, police said, as investigators collect evidence.

