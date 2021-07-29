1 dead in I-70 crash near Mount Comfort

An alert from INDOT said the crash killed one person and resulted in the closure of the two left lanes of the highway.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A crash involving a semi tractor-trailer and another vehicle has closed multiple lanes of Interstate 70 in Hancock County.

It happened early Thursday morning just west of Mount Comfort Road.

An alert from the Indiana Department of Transportation said the crash killed one person and resulted in the closure all eastbound lanes of the highway.

Traffic was being diverted at Post Road.