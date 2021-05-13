Woman killed, infant injured in Hendricks County crash

Police said the crash happened on State Road 75 near Coatesville.

COATESVILLE, Ind. — A woman was killed and her infant son injured a crash in Hendricks County.

The crash happened on State Road 75 near Coatesville around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Police said a Toyota Corolla was traveling south on State Road 75 when it drove left of center and hit a tri-axle dump truck going north.

The driver of the Corolla, 27-year-old Alyssa Couch, died at the scene. Medics transported her infant son, Lukas, to an Indianapolis hospital by medical helicopter. The child was last listed in stable condition at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Police are still working to determine what caused Couch to cross the center line.