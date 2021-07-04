x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Local News

1 dead in Hancock County crash

A man died Tuesday after a motorcycle crash in McCordsville.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in McCordsville. 

Police said the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on Mt. Comfort Road at 900 North. 

Police said the driver of a Jeep was traveling north on Mt. Comfort Road and pulled into the path of a southbound motorcycle.  

Medics transported the driver of the motorcycle to an Indianapolis hospital where he later died.  

The Hancock County Coroner identified the motorcycle driver as 27-year-old Guy David Washburn, of Carthage. 

The teen driver of the Jeep was not injured.  

Police said impairment does not appear to be a factor at this time.