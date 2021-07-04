1 dead in Hancock County crash

A man died Tuesday after a motorcycle crash in McCordsville.

Police said the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on Mt. Comfort Road at 900 North.

Police said the driver of a Jeep was traveling north on Mt. Comfort Road and pulled into the path of a southbound motorcycle.

Medics transported the driver of the motorcycle to an Indianapolis hospital where he later died.

The Hancock County Coroner identified the motorcycle driver as 27-year-old Guy David Washburn, of Carthage.

The teen driver of the Jeep was not injured.