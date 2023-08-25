1 dead in Hamilton County crash

Police said the crash happened Thursday afternoon on State Road 37, near Strawtown Avenue.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind — One man is dead after a crash in Hamilton County Thursday afternoon.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened on State Road 37, near Strawtown Avenue, around 4:45 p.m.

Police said three vehicles — a Dodge Ram pickup truck, a Ford Escape and a Nissan Rogue — were involved in the crash.

The Nissan Rogue came to rest on its driver’s side and the Dodge Ram was upside down following the crash.

Witnesses at the scene removed the driver of the Dodge Ram and began life-saving measures. The first arriving sheriff’s deputy attempted to use his department-issued automated external defibrillator, but the driver died at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue, along with the driver and passenger of the Ford Escape, were transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis for their injuries.

Crash investigators said the Nissan Rogue was stopped southbound on State Road 37, waiting for a vehicle to make a left turn. The Ford Escape was southbound, approaching stopped traffic at a high rate of speed. The Nissan tried to avoid the crash by entering the ditch but was struck in the right rear by the Ford.

The Ford entered the northbound lanes, where it was struck by the Dodge Ram. Police said the drivers of the Ford Escape and Dodge Ram were not wearing seatbelts.