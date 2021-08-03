1 dead in Grant County crash

A woman from Andrews died in a Monday afternoon collision north of Marion.

MARION, Ind. — One person was killed and another person injured in a Monday afternoon crash north of Marion.

It happened around 2 p.m. on State Road 9 at Wagner Road.

State police said their preliminary investigation indicates 37-year-old Anthony Scott of Marion was driving south on the highway when, for unknown reasons, he crossed the center line and collided with a car driven by 24-year-old Beth Kelley of Andrews.

Kelley was pronounced dead at the scene, according to ISP. Scott was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment of internal injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.