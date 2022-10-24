1 dead in Fishers crash

FISHERS, Ind. — A McCordsville man died in a crash Sunday afternoon in Fishers.
Police said 20-year-old Nathanial Stewart was driving a 2022 Yamaha motorcycle when he collided with a Jeep Wrangler at the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road.
Police said the 18-year-old driver of the Jeep remained at the scene and cooperated with police.
Medics transported Stewart to an area hospital where he later died.
Police said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash. The driver of the Jeep was not injured.