1 dead in Fishers crash

Police said the crash happened Sunday around 4 p.m. at the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road.

FISHERS, Ind. — A McCordsville man died in a crash Sunday afternoon in Fishers.

Police said 20-year-old Nathanial Stewart was driving a 2022 Yamaha motorcycle when he collided with a Jeep Wrangler at the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road.

Police said the 18-year-old driver of the Jeep remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Medics transported Stewart to an area hospital where he later died.