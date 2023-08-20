1 dead in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indianapolis' east side Sunday afternoon.
Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, IMPD officers were called to the 3700 block of East Market Street after receiving a report of a person shot.
Upon arrival, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead.
According to IMPD, officers preliminarily believe the shooting was accidental, but have not yet confirmed that information.
No further information was provided.
This story will be updated.