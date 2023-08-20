1 dead in east side shooting

According to IMPD, one person is dead after a possible accidental shooting on Indianapolis' east side.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indianapolis' east side Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, IMPD officers were called to the 3700 block of East Market Street after receiving a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead.

According to IMPD, officers preliminarily believe the shooting was accidental, but have not yet confirmed that information.

No further information was provided.