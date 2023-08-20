x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 dead in east side shooting

According to IMPD, one person is dead after a possible accidental shooting on Indianapolis' east side.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indianapolis' east side Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, IMPD officers were called to the 3700 block of East Market Street after receiving a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead.

According to IMPD, officers preliminarily believe the shooting was accidental, but have not yet confirmed that information.

No further information was provided.

This story will be updated.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Devour Indy returns for its summer fest, over 100 restaurants

Before You Leave, Check This Out