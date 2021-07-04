Person killed in crash on Indy's east side

It happened at the intersection of Washington Street and Emerson Avenue on the morning of the Fourth of July.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a two-car crash on Indy's east side Sunday morning.

Police said the crash involved a semi or large box truck and an SUV. It happened shortly after 8:30 Sunday morning.

The truck had the right of way and was going north bound on Emerson Avenue. The driver of the SUV, which was traveling eastbound on Washington Street, didn't stop at the traffic light. The two vehicle collided, and the SUV hit a light pole.

The driver of the SUV had to be pulled from the vehicle and died as a result of the crash. The driver of the truck did not suffer serious injuries and stayed on the scene to cooperate with police.