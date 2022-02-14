1 dead in crash on Indy's southwest side

Police said the crash happened on Kentucky Avenue near Heathrow Way shortly after 9 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a fiery crash on Indy’s southwest side Monday morning.

Police said the crash involved two cars, a pickup truck, and a semi in the southbound lanes of Kentucky Avenue near Heathrow Way.

Medics transported two people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the southbound lanes of Kentucky Avenue will be closed for several hours while they investigate.