x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 dead in crash on Indy's southwest side

Police said the crash happened on Kentucky Avenue near Heathrow Way shortly after 9 a.m.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a fiery crash on Indy’s southwest side Monday morning. 

Police said the crash involved two cars, a pickup truck, and a semi in the southbound lanes of Kentucky Avenue near Heathrow Way. 

Medics transported two people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police said the southbound lanes of Kentucky Avenue will be closed for several hours while they investigate.

Related Articles

What other people are reading:

In Other News

Police: 1 shot, another hurt in I-70 shooting