1 dead in crash on Indy's southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a fiery crash on Indy’s southwest side Monday morning.
Police said the crash involved two cars, a pickup truck, and a semi in the southbound lanes of Kentucky Avenue near Heathrow Way.
Medics transported two people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the southbound lanes of Kentucky Avenue will be closed for several hours while they investigate.
