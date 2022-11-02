x
1 dead in crash on I-65 in Lebanon

It happened early Wednesday evening on the ramp to State Road 32.
Credit: Indiana Department of Transportation

LEBANON, Indiana — One person is dead after a crash in Boone County involving a semi tractor trailer.

The collision happened just before 7 p.m. on the ramp from Interstate 65 northbound to State Road 32 in Lebanon.

Police haven't shared details, but an alert from the Indiana Department of Transportation said at least one person died in the crash.

The accident resulted in the closure of the ramp. There's no word on when those lanes are expected to reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

