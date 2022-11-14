1 dead in Carroll County crash

It happened Monday morning near Flora.

Indiana State Police said the collision happened around 10 a.m. on County Road 100 North at County Road 500 East, about six miles east of Flora.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates an SUV going north on County Road 500 East stopped at a stop sign "and then continued into the intersection of County Road 100 North." An eastbound tow truck then struck the driver's side of the SUV.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the coroner's office, she was identified as 29-year-old Ashlena King from Oxford.

The driver of the tow truck was not injured.