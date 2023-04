The Brownsburg Fire Department said the fire happened on Fairfield Drive Tuesday morning.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A man is dead after an early morning fire in Brownsburg.

The Brownsburg Fire Department said they received a report of a house fire shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday on Fairfield Drive.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Firefighters located a man dead inside of the home.

The Hendricks County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 49-year-old Jeffrey Ransom.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday afternoon to determine a cause of death.