1 dead in hit-and-run on Indy's west side

IMPD confirmed the victim's death after reports of the crash near Kelly Street and Lynhurst Drive Saturday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is confirmed dead after a crash on Indy's far west side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officials responded to Kelly Street and Lynhurst Drive after reports of a fatal hit-and-run just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

IMPD said traffic was impacted for several hours during the investigation and is asked all drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.

No suspect information has been released yet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.