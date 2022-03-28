1 dead after crash involving car and moped on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers are investigating a deadly crash involving a car and a moped on the city's northeast side Monday morning.
Police responded to a report of a crash in the 5300 block of Massachusetts Avenue, near Emerson Avenue and East 34th Street, shortly after 9 a.m.
Police confirmed one person died as a result of the crash. The person's identity has not been released at this time.
Accident investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.
Police are asking people to avoid the area as nearby streets will be shut down for an unknown length of time.
