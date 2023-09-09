1 dead after truck, train crash

The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. Saturday morning on County Road 440 East at the railroad crossing north of County Road 100 North.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A man is dead after he was hit by a train in his truck in Randolph County.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 8:10 a.m. Saturday morning on County Road 440 East at the railroad crossing north of County Road 100 North.

Officers responded to the scene and removed Tristan M. Fullenkamp, 26, from his truck. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Investigators believe the truck was driving south onto the tracks when a west bound train struck the vehicle and pushed it west for almost an entire mile.

This incident is still under investigation.