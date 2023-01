Police said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Ingram Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy’s near east side.

Police said the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of Ingram Street.

Police found a person in a vehicle that had been shot and killed.

IMPD is looking for witnesses and canvassing the area for surveillance video.

Police have not released any suspect information.