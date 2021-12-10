1 dead after shooting on East 21st Street

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after one person was killed Friday in an east Indianapolis shooting.
It happened around 10 p.m. in the 6800 block of East 21st Street, which is just west of Shadeland Avenue.
Few details were immediately available, but an IMPD spokesperson said officers called to the address on a report of a person shot found one victim. That person was pronounced dead.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as additional information becomes available.
What other people are reading:
- Al Unser, 4-time Indy 500 winner, dies at 82
- Man in photos on anthony_shots social media profiles responds to Delphi case
- IU Health requests assistance from Indiana National Guard as hospitalizations reach all-time high
- 2 teens arrested for threats against Fishers school
- Too good to be true? Watch out for this common pet adoption scam