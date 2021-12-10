1 dead after shooting on East 21st Street

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday near Shadeland Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after one person was killed Friday in an east Indianapolis shooting.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the 6800 block of East 21st Street, which is just west of Shadeland Avenue.

Few details were immediately available, but an IMPD spokesperson said officers called to the address on a report of a person shot found one victim. That person was pronounced dead.

