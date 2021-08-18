1 dead after motorcycle crash in Tippecanoe County

It happened Tuesday at a roundabout at County Roads 150 East and 430 South.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — State police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Tuesday in Tippecanoe County.

A department spokesperson said a deputy responding to a service call heard a motorcycle accelerating repeatedly near Walmart South. As the officer investigated, he found a motorcycle on Concord Road "with the front wheel elevated off of the road."

The officer, who reported clocking the motorcycle at 85 miles per hour, tried to do a traffic stop but the driver fled, according to police. The deputy eventually lost sight of the cyclist near Wea Ridge Middle School. When the officer arrived at a roundabout at 150 East and 430 South, he discovered the driver had crashed. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the driver's identity.

The preliminary investigation indicates "the motorcyclist failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway and ran off the road to the right, causing the motorcyclist to be ejected."

The sheriff's department called for ISP to conduct the investigation.