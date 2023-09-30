Construction worker dead after large beam collapses on Indy's near north side

IMPD and IFD were called to the scene near IU Health Methodist Hospital on West 16th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Officials are investigating after a construction worker died following a structure collapse near IU Health Methodist Hospital early Saturday morning, according to IU Health.

Police said they were called around 4:45 a.m. to Indy's near north side at the intersection of West 16th Street and North Senate Avenue for a report of a beam collapse.

According to police, the man died as a result of the accident.

Indiana University Health put out a statement regarding the incident:

We are deeply saddened by the loss of this valued construction worker. We extend our condolences to the family and coworkers during this difficult time.

What led to the collapse is being investigated. The section of 16th Street between Missouri Street and Senate Ave will remain closed during this investigation.

Traffic has been blocked off for the investigation and clean up from Senate Boulevard to Capitol Avenue.