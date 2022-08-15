x
1 dead after being struck by car on Indy's north side

Police said the person was struck by a car near 38th and College Avenue around 4 p.m. Monday.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash on the north side of Indianapolis. 

Police said a pedestrian was hit by a car on 38th Street near College and Central avenues around 4 p.m. Monday.

Medics transported the driver of the car to Methodist Hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story that we'll be following on air and online. Check back for updates. 

