1 dead after being struck by car on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash on the north side of Indianapolis.
Police said a pedestrian was hit by a car on 38th Street near College and Central avenues around 4 p.m. Monday.
Medics transported the driver of the car to Methodist Hospital with minor injuries.
This is a developing story that we'll be following on air and online. Check back for updates.
