1 dead after being struck by car on Indy's north side

Police said the person was struck by a car near 38th and College Avenue around 4 p.m. Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash on the north side of Indianapolis.

Police said a pedestrian was hit by a car on 38th Street near College and Central avenues around 4 p.m. Monday.

Medics transported the driver of the car to Methodist Hospital with minor injuries.

IMPD North District officers are working a pedestrian struck between College Ave and Central Ave on E. 38th Street.



