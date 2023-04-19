1 dead after 2 semis collide on I-65 in Clinton County

It happened Wednesday afternoon just south of State Road 28.

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a crash on Interstate 65 in Clinton County claimed one life Wednesday.

State Police said it happened around 2:30 p.m. near the highway's 152 mile marker, which is about six miles south of State Road 28.

A spokesperson said a preliminary investigation indicates a semi tractor-trailer going south on the interstate went off the east side of the road, crossed the median and entered the northbound lanes, where it was struck by another semi. The head-on collision resulted in both trucks becoming engulfed in flames.