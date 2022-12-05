1 dead, at least 6 injured in crash on Indy's northeast side

Police responded to the intersection of East 42nd Street and Richelieu Road around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — One person died and at least six were injured in an early-morning crash on Indianapolis' northeast side Thursday.

IMPD officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to the intersection of East 42nd Street and Richelieu Road, between North Franklin and North Post roads, and located three cars involved in a crash.

Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and at least six others were transported to local hospitals with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

IMPD crash investigators responded to the scene to work to determine the cause of the crash.

East 42nd Street is expected to be closed between Franklin and Post roads until at least 6 a.m.