1 dead, 4 injured in northwest side crash

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and four people were taken to the hospital after a multiple car crash on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

IMPD officers were called at around 7 p.m. to a three-vehicle crash near West 56th Street and Arabian Run, between Guion and Cooper roads.

At the scene, one of the cars had caught on fire.

Police said one person died. A second person who was critically injured, was brought to stable condition at the hospital. Three others were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition.

Just before 8 p.m. police asked the public to avoid the area and said West 56th Street between Northland Road and Arabian Run were not accessible.

Anyone driving in the area is being asked to use an alternate route.