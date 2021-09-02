1 dead, 4 injured in Madison County crash

A Fairmount man died in the Thursday evening collision.

ALEXANDRIA, Indiana — A Fairmount man is dead and four others were injured Thursday in a Madison County crash.

The sheriff's department said the collision happened near Alexandria on State Road 9 just north of State Road 28 around 6:30 p.m.

In a press release, police said a Jeep going south on State Road 9 veered left of the highway's center line and struck the rear axles of a northbound semi tractor trailer. The Jeep then left the roadway and rolled, landing on its top.

The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his identity.

Four other occupants of the Jeep, including two children, were taken to a hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's department is conducting an investigation.

ALEXANDRIA — A Fairmount man was killed, and four people were taken to the hospital, after a two-vehicle accident Thursday evening in Alexandria. https://t.co/PAkxjwCcB6 — heraldbulletin (@heraldbulletin) September 3, 2021