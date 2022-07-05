1 dead, 3 injured including child in Delaware County crash

One person died in the crash. A child was flown to Riley Hospital and two other people were taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Sheriff Skinner said.

Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner said the crash happened at around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 167 and CR 900 North, which is just north of Albany in northeast Delaware County.

Alyssa Stephens, 31, of Hartford City, was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at IU Ball Memorial Hospital.

Skinner said a child was flown to Riley Hospital for Children with non-life-threatening injuries and two other people were taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not identified those injured in the crash.