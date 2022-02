Police said the crash happened on Allisonville Road near Orchard Boulevard.

FISHERS, Ind. — One person is dead and three others were injured in a crash in Fishers.

Police said the crash happened south of 126th Street at Orchard Boulevard around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Medics transported at least three people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.