It happened just after 5 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Southeastern and State avenues.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and three people were injured in a crash on Indy's east side.

Witnesses say a car was speeding when it hit an SUV in the intersection, sending both cars flying about 50 feet.

The driver of that car, a 20 year old, died at the scene.

A passenger was taken to the hospital, along with two people in the SUV.

5:16 PM - #IFD Firefighters extricated a man from underneath a car after two cars collided this evening at State Ave and Southeastern Ave. Witnesses say that a Dodge Avenger was headed north on State Ave at a high rate of speed. A Ford Escape was headed west on Southeastern Ave. pic.twitter.com/g4WLi4XW2V — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) July 3, 2021