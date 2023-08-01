1 dead, 2 injured in Howard County crash

Gail Tidler, 62, was riding in the passenger seat while her husband was driving when another SUV rear-ended their car.

RUSSIAVILLE, Ind. — One woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Russiaville Sunday evening.

Howard County officials responded to County Roads 400 South and 650 West on a report of a crash around 5 p.m. on July 30.

Deputies said 62-year-old Gail Tidler was riding in the passenger seat while her husband was driving when another SUV rear-ended their car.

All three people involved were sent to the hospital. Gail was ultimately pronounced deceased in the emergency room, according to deputies.