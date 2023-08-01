1 dead, 2 injured in Howard County crash

RUSSIAVILLE, Ind. — One woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Russiaville Sunday evening.
Howard County officials responded to County Roads 400 South and 650 West on a report of a crash around 5 p.m. on July 30.
Deputies said 62-year-old Gail Tidler was riding in the passenger seat while her husband was driving when another SUV rear-ended their car.
All three people involved were sent to the hospital. Gail was ultimately pronounced deceased in the emergency room, according to deputies.
The Howard County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office are continuing to investigate the case.