1 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A woman is dead and two people were injured in a head-on crash near the Marion-Hancock County line Sunday.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a serious crash at around 6 p.m. near the 7600 block of West 300 North, just east of the Marion-Hancock County line.

Crash investigators said a pickup truck and a sedan were traveling opposite directions and one of the vehicles traveled left of the center line into the path of the other vehicle.

After the crash, the truck came to rest inverted. Thomas Skaggs, 37, of Fortville, was driving the truck. Authorities say he was transported to an Indianapolis hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but was unable to speak to police before being transported by ambulance.

The sedan was being driven by Sandra Ann Braschler, 61, of Greenfield. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her front-seat passenger, Chris Arnold Braschler, 61, of Greenfield was transported to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition. Authorities said he was unconscious when transported to the hospital and unable to speak with police about what had happened.