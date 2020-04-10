1 dead, 2 injured in Hancock County crash

A 30-year-old woman died in a head-on crash on US 52 east of New Palestine.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A woman died and two others suffered injuries in a crash on US 52 in Hancock County Sunday morning.

It happened just after 6 a.m. The Hancock County Sheriff's Department responded to 3500 west US 52 for a head-on crash about 1 mile east of New Palestine.

Police said Andrew Akers, 26, was driving his Kia Optima eastbound on US 52 when he turned into the path of a four-door Chevy, driven by 40-year-old James Ridenour. Ridenour was unable to avoid the crash, and the two vehicles collided head-on.

Akers was alone in his car. Katherine Weaver, 30, was in the front seat of the Chevy. She suffered fatal injuries in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Akers suffered multiple broken bones and trauma to his leg in the crash. He was taken to Methodist Hospital by ambulance. His injuries are non-life-threatening, and he is cooperating with the police investigation.

Ridenour also suffered several broken bones in the crash. He was taken to Methodist by helicopter. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said Ridenour and Weaver were in a long-term relationship and have two children together. Weaver also has two other children. All the children — who are between the ages of 5 and 13 — are staying with family members.