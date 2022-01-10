1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Indy's north side

The three-car crash on Michigan Road left one person dead and two injured. Police said the two injured people are in stable condition.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person died and two were injured in a three-car crash on the northwest side of Indianapolis on Saturday night.

The crash happened in the 4700 block of Michigan Road, near 51st Street and Grandview Drive, shortly after 9 p.m.

According to IMPD, two cars were going south on Michigan Road when one of the cars rear-ended the other. The car that was rear-ended went across the center line and hit a third car that was going north on Michigan Road.

The driver of the car that was rear-ended was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were taken to the hospital, where they were last reported to be in stable condition.