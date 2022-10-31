1 dead, 2 hospitalized in I-465 crash

Investigators believe the man who died was getting onto I-465 north from I-65 when he lost control of his vehicle and spun sideways into oncoming traffic.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died and two other people were hospitalized following a crash on Interstate 465 on the northwest side of Indianapolis on Monday afternoon.

Dispatchers first started receiving calls about a serious two-vehicle crash on I-465 north, just north of the I-65 interchange, around 11:12 a.m.

First responders arrived to find an unresponsive driver trapped in the wreckage. The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the man who died was getting onto I-465 north from I-65 when he lost control of his vehicle and spun sideways into oncoming traffic.

His vehicle was hit on the driver's side door by another vehicle that was going north on I-465.

A passenger in the man's vehicle and the driver of the second vehicle were both injured in the crash.

Indiana State Police said everyone involved was wearing seatbelts when the crash happened.

Several lanes of I-465 were closed for nearly three hours while the crash was investigated and the vehicles were removed.