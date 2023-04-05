1 dead, 1 injured in 'serious crash' in downtown Danville

The crash shut down Park Ridge Drive and East US Highway 36 in both directions Wednesday afternoon.

DANVILLE, Ind. — A woman was killed and another seriously injured in a crash in downtown Danville on Wednesday.

Danville police warned the public of a "serious vehicle crash" at around 2:45 p.m. near Park Ridge Road and East US Highway 36 that shut down the road in both directions.

It was a two-vehicle crash between an SUV and a sedan.

Police told 13News the 21-year-old woman driving the sedan was killed in the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 51-year-old woman, was taken to an Indianapolis hospital with serious injuries.

The drivers were the only occupants in either car.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.