1 dead, 1 critically injured in crash on Indy's northeast side

The crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of E. 42nd Street, near Diller Drive and just east of Post Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — A portion of 42nd Street on the east side of Indianapolis shut down Sunday night after a crash that left one person dead and another injured.

The crash happened in the 9500 block of E. 42nd Street, near Diller Drive and just east of Post Road.

Police haven't given any information on what led to the crash. However, one car downed a light pole before stopping in the woods by the road.

One person died in the crash and another was critically injured, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police have not released information about the names or ages of those involved.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.