1 dead, 1 critical in Noblesville crash

Police believe a 2008 Honda Accord crossed over into the northbound lane of Hague Road and collided head-on with a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a head-on crash Monday afternoon in Noblesville.

According to witness statements and evidence collected at the scene, police believe a 2008 Honda Accord, driven by Julian T. Duke, 35, of Fishers, was traveling southbound on Hague Road, just north of Fox Chase Drive, when it crossed over into the northbound lane of Hague Road around 3 p.m. The Honda Accord collided head-on with a a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by John C. Bredenkamp, 76, of Noblesville.

Police said Duke was transported to Riverview Health Hospital in Noblesville, where he was pronounced dead, and Bredenkamp was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis in critical condition.