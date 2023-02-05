1 critically wounded in shooting on Indy's northeast side

The shooting happened in the 10000 block of Sterling Apple Drive, near the intersections of 42nd Street and North German Church Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was critically injured in a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Sunday.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. in the 10000 block of Sterling Apple Drive, near the intersections of 42nd Street and North German Church Road.

Police say they arrived to find a person who had been injured. That person, who has not been identified by police, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not identified any suspects in this case or provided further details about motive for this shooting.