IMPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in overnight shootings

The shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. in the 7600 block of Bayview Club Drive, near the exit from I-465 onto I-69 north.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after one person was killed and another injured in separate overnight shootings in Indianapolis.

Northeast side shooting

Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to an apartment in the 7600 block of Bayview Club Drive, near East 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue, for a report of a person shot.

There they located a man inside an apartment building who was transported in critical condition to St. Vincent Hospital, where he passed away.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and learned a person reported to dispatcher that a man kicked in their door and that they shot the man.

The person who fired the shots has been cooperating with detectives, who believe the two people knew each other, IMPD said. Neither of the people have been identified, and police said the incident didn't appear to have occurred during a home invasion.

Detectives are not attempting to locate anyone else involved in the incident, police said.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Connie Pearson at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email Connie.Pearson@indy.gov.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

South side shooting

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 7200 block of Hearthstone Way, near South Sherman Drive and East Southport Road, for a report of a person shot.

There they located a 19-year-old man who was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

IMPD said early Tuesday that no information on a suspect or the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available.