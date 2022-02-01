x
Teen critically wounded in north Indianapolis shooting

IMPD said the shooting happened in the 4400 block of North College Avenue, south of East 46th Street and east of North Meridian Street.
Credit: WTHR
Police investigate a shooting on the north side of Indianapolis on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, that left one person critically injured.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a north Indianapolis shooting that left a teenager in critical condition Tuesday night.

Officers were called at around 7 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the 4400 block of North College Avenue, which is just south of East 46th Street and east of North Meridian Street. 

Officers arrived to find a 15-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound to the back of his neck. He was taken to Riley Hospital in critical condition, according to IMPD.

Detectives are investigating the shooting. Police haven't shared information about a suspect or possible motive.  

