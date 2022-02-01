Teen critically wounded in north Indianapolis shooting

IMPD said the shooting happened in the 4400 block of North College Avenue, south of East 46th Street and east of North Meridian Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a north Indianapolis shooting that left a teenager in critical condition Tuesday night.

Officers were called at around 7 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the 4400 block of North College Avenue, which is just south of East 46th Street and east of North Meridian Street.

Officers arrived to find a 15-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound to the back of his neck. He was taken to Riley Hospital in critical condition, according to IMPD.