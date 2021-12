The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Thursday in the 5200 block of East 38th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was critically injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side early Thursday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 5200 block of East 38th Street around 2 a.m. on a report of a person shot. There they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.